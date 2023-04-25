“I’ll eat your heart” – Juventus assistant manager lashed out at Spalletti

Last Sunday, Juventus and Napoli engaged in a heated battle at the Allianz Stadium. Following a few controversial episodes, the Southerners emerged as winners thanks to Giacomo Raspadori’s injury-time strike.

During the match, tensions flared between the two sets of players, and the opposing technical staffs have apparently taken part in the ugly row.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, Max Allegri’s assistant Marco Landucci hurled insults and threats towards Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti.

The report claims that the Juventus assistant managed lashed out at the former Roma and Inter boss who was only one meter away from him after the final whistle.

“I’ll eat your heart, you bald s**t”, shouted Landucci as the source reports, while Spalletti turned away and went to the locker room without making any reaction.

The report adds that FIGC officials certainly heard the insult, as they were also standing on the touchline. So it remains to be seen if the assistant manager will receive a punishment for his outburst.

Juve FC say

During his two stints at the club, Landucci had always been a true gentleman who acted as an exemplary professional. But it seems that tensions got the best of him on this particular occasion.

While this shouldn’t be used as an alibi, let’s not forget that Spalletti had often been provocative towards Allegri, and his cheeky handshake in the reverse fixture remains fresh in the mind.