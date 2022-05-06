“I’ll field the best team” Allegri vows to keep playing to win every game

Max Allegri will not field a weakened side when his Juventus team faces Genoa later today.

The Bianconeri have secured a place in the top four, which means they will play in the Champions League next season.

However, they will want to keep their momentum ahead of their Italian Cup final against Inter Milan.

Because of that, they need a win from this fixture and Allegri confirmed in his press conference that he is going for it.

The Juve boss said via Football Italia:

“We must collect as many points as possible. We have managed to finish in the top four with three games to spare and we must prepare for the Coppa Italia Final. We need a good performance (today), I’ll field the best team”

Juve FC Says

Genoa is struggling with relegation form, and they desperately want to avoid the drop. This would motivate them to go all out for a win.

They will hope to find a Juve side that will be complacent and allow them to get all the points.

But our players also know they need to keep winning to prepare their minds for the game against Inter.

It would be interesting to see if the gaffer will rest some of his key men so they can be fresh for the cup game.