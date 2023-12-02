Juventus manager Max Allegri was in all kinds of mood during his team’s 2-1 win against Monza last night.

Allegri can be cool on the touchline, but the Juventus gaffer also has a crazy side that sometimes gets him into trouble.

Every game the Bianconeri play now is very tense as they look to win all of them.

The game against Monza is one of their toughest in a long time, as the men in black and white faced a team that defeated them twice last season.

As Allegri watched on the bench, he was frustrated by some aspect of the game and took out his frustration on his assistant, Marco Landucci.

Calciomercato reveals some of his words were captured on camera. When Monza scored, Allegri said to him: “But how can you concede a goal like that.”

When Federico Gatti restored their lead before the game ended, he turned to Landucci and said: “I’ll punch you and I’ll break you!”

Juve FC Says

That win against Monza was tense and our players and coaches were emotional about that late goal.

Allegri’s reactions are nothing serious and most Juve fans would love to see their manager show passion always.