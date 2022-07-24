“I’m 90% there,” Bonucci reveals what he is keen to achieve with Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci admits winning the Champions League is one goal he wants to still achieve with Juventus.

The defender has won every other club trophy in the colours of the Bianconeri, but the UCL is missing.

He has two more seasons left from his successful stint at the Allianz Stadium, and the club hopes he helps them win more trophies.

Juve reached the final of the Champions League in 2015 and 2017, but they have been struggling in the competition since 2020 and have been kicked out at the Round-of-16 stage since that time.

Bonucci knows that trophy is important to the club and admits it is the only piece left for him to feel he has completed a clean sweep of trophies with them.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “When I joined, my dream was to have a great career and win everything.

“I’ve almost achieved it. I’m 90% there. I’m just missing that tiny piece which hurts us Juve fans.

“Let’s hope that over the next two years of my contract we can find stability in Europe again. Winning is always difficult. The first step is to reach the quarter-finals then you need luck.

“In a season so unique anything can happen, so why not believe in Juve’s future in Europe?”

Juve FC Says

Winning the UCL is the ultimate goal for all Juve fans and players because they remain one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Bonucci understands this clearly, and the defender will want to help the club achieve it.

We are building a strong squad now. Hopefully, they will make progress in Europe this season and lead us to another final.