“I’m 99.9% sure he won’t renew” – Cassano explains why Dybala will leave Juventus

January 22, 2022 - 5:15 pm

During the last week or so, Paulo Dybala’s possible rift with the Juventus hierarchy has dominated the news in Italy.

We all know the story by now. In short, the Argentine’s agent had reached an agreement with the club over a renewal since October, but the management now wants to review the deal in a new round of negotiations set for February and perhaps propose lower figures.

But at least one thing can always be taken for granted; Antonio Cassano would never miss the chance to offer his unique views on a hot topic.

The former, Inter, Milan and Roma man claims that La Joya is now set to leave Turin once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The retired striker put some extremely high odds on Dybala’s departure, while also suggesting that Inter could be an option for the player.

“In my opinion, here’s what Juventus are thinking: Dybala is 29-years-old, he isn’t always fit and cannot bring the team back to the old days. In short, they will let him go,” said Cassano during his regular appearance on Bobo TV via ilBianconero.

“In Italy the only club who could think about signing him would be Inter. There was a bit of a bickering with Arrivabene and Nedved, and in my opinion the player also thought that it would take two or three years to rebuild the team.

“In my opinion, I’m 99.9% sure he won’t renew.”

    Reply Ros January 22, 2022 at 6:29 pm

    as usual, Cassano is on some crack and wants to be in the news. His words mean nothing

