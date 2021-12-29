“I’m a winger” Juventus star discusses his best position

Federico Chiesa says he is a winger, but he is happy to play in any position Juventus asks him to play in.

The Azzurri star has been one of the finest attackers in Serie A for some time now.

He hasn’t been playing in recent weeks because of injuries and would look to fire Juve to a favourable finish to this campaign in the second half.

To achieve that, he might need to play in different positions in attack, and he says in a recent interview that he is happy to help the team wherever it needs him.

He said via Calciomercato: “I’m a winger. I always play where the coach wants, like against Chelsea to take advantage of the spaces. But, as I demonstrated at the European Championship and with Juve, I’m a winger. Right or left.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been an important team player since he moved to Turin last season, and the attacker remains one of the most reliable members of our team.

His versatility is one thing that stands him out, and it is great to hear him say he is ready to keep serving in whatever position we play him.

His form in this campaign hasn’t been as good as in the last one. Hopefully, he would return to fitness in a much better shape in the new year.