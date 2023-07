The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the first interview for Timothy Weah after signing for the club.

The USMNT star is excited to begin his Serie A adventure and follow in his father’s footsteps.

The 23-year-old describes himself as a workhorse, pledging to put himself at the club’s disposal and help his teammates score goals.

The versatile young man can feature in various positions but identifies the wingback slot as his favorite role.