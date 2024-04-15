Juventus star Federico Chiesa was left irritated after leaving the pitch at the hour mark in the Derby della Mole against Torino.

The 26-year-old was the Bianconeri’s most influential player in the final third during his time on the pitch. He put Dusan Vlahovic through on goal with a sublime cross that the latter squandered, and threatened with a low drive in the second half which hit his captain Danilo.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t spared him from an early exit. As usual, Max Allegri decided to put a relatively premature ending to the striker’s outing, replacing him with Kenan Yildiz in the 60th minute. The manager simultaneously replaced Filip Kostic with Samuel Iling-Junior.

Chiesa was left bemused and could hardly hide his frustration when forced to share an embrace with his manager.

As Tuttosport tells it, the Euro 2020 winner was in no mood to chatter with his teammates in the dugout, thus repelling the attempts of Daniele Rugani and Carlo Pinsoglio to console him.

Eventually, Chiesa was muttering to himself, and cameras caught him repeating the same line: “I’m always the first substitution”.

The Italy international started his career on a bright note, but between physical problems and some difficulties in his tactical adjustment, he hasn’t been able to find much joy since October.

Chiesa is a natural winger who enjoys drifting out wide, but he’s been forced to interpret the role of a second striker to fit within Allegri’s 3-5-2 system.

The player’s contract with Juventus will expire in 2025, leaving his future in jeopardy.