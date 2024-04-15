Juventus star Federico Chiesa was left irritated after leaving the pitch at the hour mark in the Derby della Mole against Torino.
The 26-year-old was the Bianconeri’s most influential player in the final third during his time on the pitch. He put Dusan Vlahovic through on goal with a sublime cross that the latter squandered, and threatened with a low drive in the second half which hit his captain Danilo.
Nevertheless, this hasn’t spared him from an early exit. As usual, Max Allegri decided to put a relatively premature ending to the striker’s outing, replacing him with Kenan Yildiz in the 60th minute. The manager simultaneously replaced Filip Kostic with Samuel Iling-Junior.
Chiesa was left bemused and could hardly hide his frustration when forced to share an embrace with his manager.
As Tuttosport tells it, the Euro 2020 winner was in no mood to chatter with his teammates in the dugout, thus repelling the attempts of Daniele Rugani and Carlo Pinsoglio to console him.
Eventually, Chiesa was muttering to himself, and cameras caught him repeating the same line: “I’m always the first substitution”.
The Italy international started his career on a bright note, but between physical problems and some difficulties in his tactical adjustment, he hasn’t been able to find much joy since October.
Chiesa is a natural winger who enjoys drifting out wide, but he’s been forced to interpret the role of a second striker to fit within Allegri’s 3-5-2 system.
The player’s contract with Juventus will expire in 2025, leaving his future in jeopardy.
5 Comments
Allegri destroyed him and he is destroying yildiz
Agreed!
That’s exactly right.
Chiesa is also a big sulking baby who have to realize that his body is not the same as it was before his injury. He have had 13 injuiries or more since he came back from the ACL and that`s probably also why he get`s substituted. Also letting Yildiz come on is natural when the game is tied and they kind of occupy the same role. Then the Allegri haters (inluding myeself) would say that they should both be on the field and that is probably also true. Regardless, Chiesa is often seen sulking and moaning on the field. He have done this playing for the Azzurri to recently. This has to change, no man is bigger than the team.
In a way i agree with you (he moans a lot on his fellow team players), but…. I think he will play a lot better when they put him in his natural winger position.
Then the moaning probably stops as well…