Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini expressed his jubilation on social media upon making his much-anticipated return to his beloved club.

The club announced the appointment of the 40-year-old in an administrative role on Sunday. He will represent the club in dialogues with domestic and international organizations like the FIGC, UEFA, FIFA and ECA while reporting directly to Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino.

Chiellini already assumed his new role on Monday, sharing his sensations with the Bianconeri faithful.

“I’m back home today albeit in a different shape and clothes,” posted the legendary captain on his Instagram account.

“The Bianconeri is a part of me, I have always felt attached to these colors, in my personal and professional journey. They represented so much.

“I’m excited for this new adventure and I’m also aware of the responsibilities it entails.

“I can’t wait to offer my contribution, with the same passion as always, to lead Juventus towards new achievements.”

Chiellini’s longtime teammate Gianluigi Buffon commented on Chiellini’s post, wishing him the best of luck.

“I know you will continue to fight for the club’s colors even from behind the desk, with the same determination that you have always shown on the field.

“Good luck Giorgione, we’re all with you!”