“I’m between angry and regretful” Italiano reacts to Fiorentina draw against Juventus

Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano insists they should have beaten Juventus when they pegged the Bianconeri back in their match.

Juve and La Viola played out an interesting 1-1 draw in Florence, a result that means Juve has dropped points yet again.

Max Allegri’s men took the lead through Arkadiusz Milik and they seemed to head for a win, but Fiorentina hit back after 20 minutes through Christian Kouamé.

Both teams had other chances to find a second goal, but they couldn’t and the game ended up all-squared.

Speaking after the game, La Viola’s manager said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I’m between angry and regretful. In these matches, you have to score when the opponent is on the ropes. We created a lot but we have to attack the penalty area better and we have to score goals.

“The performance remains. We played good games in these five fixtures and collected little. I hope then we can collect more.”

Juve FC Says

Fiorentina gave a wonderful account of themselves in that game, just like we did, and either side could have won the match.

Juve has to win these matches if we want to win the league, otherwise, other title rivals could open a huge points gap between us soon.