Antonio Cassano envisions a managerial change at Juvnentus and makes a bold prediction regarding the identity of Thiago Motta’s replacement.

The retired striker was one of Max Allegri’s greatest detractors, bashing him for his team’s uninspiring displays on almost weekly basis. Therefore, the notorious Italian initially welcomed Motta’s arrival in Turin, expecting his former Italy teammate to implement a more attractive style of play at the club.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t been the case just yet, with the Bianconeri struggling for form and results under the young tactician’s tutelage. Despite being undefeated in Serie A, they sit sixth in the table after settling for draws in 10 out of their 17 fixtures.

But while most observers believe Motta’s job remains safe, Cassano suggests otherwise.

The notorious Italian claims Juventus could be enticed by Roberto Mancini’s expected return to the country, so they could decide to ditch Motta.

“Since he will return, because it is certain that he will return, let’s pay attention to Mancini-Juve,” said the former Roma, Inter and Milan striker during his appearance on Viva el Futbol podcast via IlBianconero.

“I’m calling it now. At the moment, Thiago Motta is not doing a good job. A top club needs a top manager and not just a top coach, because you have to put some situations in order. S who better than Mancini.”

The experienced manager has been recently sacked from his role as Saudi Arabia manager following disappointing results.

Nevertheless, his career is filled with achievements, especially with the likes of Inter, Manchester City and Italy.

Mancini famously led the Azzurri to Euro 2020 triumph, albeit his stint with the national team was later marred by the catastrophic failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.