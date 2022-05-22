Angel di Maria insists he hasn’t made a decision on his future yet as he leaves PSG following a seven-year stint.

The Argentinian has been linked with a move to Juventus as a free agent in the summer, and the Bianconeri are reportedly already in talks with his entourage.

He has other offers, and some reports even claim he would return to South America in the summer.

But Juve wants to win the race for his signature, and they have already made their move.

Asked about the interest, the former Manchester United man said via Football Italia: “I’m calm, there is time, I have to think. It’s not just my decision. I’ve always thought about myself and my family. I will make the best choice for everyone, my 2 daughters, my wife and myself.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria will be a good replacement for Paulo Dybala, and his experience performing at top clubs like Real Madrid and PSG means he will thrive at Juve.

Our dressing room needs more players who have won top trophies, and di Maria is in that category.

Hopefully, we can secure an agreement with him soon so he can join the rest of the squad for pre-season.