“I’m fascinated by Chelsea” Juventus loanee tempted by Premier League

Juventus loanee, Mattia De Sciglio, appears further away from a future in Turin as he thrives on loan at Lyon.

He joined the French side last summer for the rest of this season and he has been one of their reliable players.

There is no guarantee that he would get playing time when he returns to Juventus in the summer and he may have played his last game for the Bianconeri.

In a recent interview, he admitted that he has enjoyed his time in France and would want to remain in Ligue 1.

He also said that he loved the Premier League and even named Chelsea as one team that fascinates him.

Juve will be happy to hear this and hopes it draws the attention of more teams towards signing him.

This is because the Bianconeri needs cash and if they have to sell players to get it, they will do that.

“At the beginning, I had doubts about this new experience, by I’ve changed my mind quickly. Lyon are a great club and it’s no coincidence they eliminated Juventus and Manchester City from the Champions League last season,” the 28-year-old told Tuttosport via Football Italia.

“I’d like to stay here at Lyon. I feel well on and off the pitch. Alternatively, I’d like to try a new experience abroad, possibly in England.

“I am fascinated by the Premier League and Chelsea, but right now, I am only focused on the last part of the season. We want to leapfrog Monaco and qualify for the Champions League play-offs.”