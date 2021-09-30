“I’m getting nervous” Commisso worried that Juventus target will not sign a new deal

Fiorentina president Rocco B. Commisso admits he is worried about losing Juventus target, Dusan Vlahovic.

He says he has offered the Serbian the biggest contract ever offered to a player by La Viola, but the striker hasn’t signed it yet, making him nervous.

Juve and the likes of Atletico Madrid and Tottenham have been linked with a move for the striker who scored 21 league goals last season.

Commisso lost Federico Chiesa to Juventus last year and doesn’t want to lose another important player, so he is proposing a huge new deal to the 21-year-old.

Vlahovic, however, seems to be keeping his options open despite having an offer of €40m for five seasons on the table.

Speaking in a recent interview, Commisso confirmed they have made the offer to him and concedes that he doesn’t know if the striker will accept it.

He said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter: “I don’t know if Vlahovic will sign a new deal. We offered him €40m gross salary paid in five years, the biggest contract in Fiorentina history, more than Batistuta and Rui Costa. He’s taking a big risk – I’m getting nervous…”

This development suggests that the striker is keeping his options open and that could be an indication that he is hoping Juventus or his other suitors make an offer for him soon.