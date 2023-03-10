“I’m happy here” Di Maria drops a hint on his Juventus future

Angel di Maria has dropped a hint about his future and insists he is happy in Turin amidst reports he could leave Juventus.

The attacker is one of the most important players at Juve and continues to show he has what it takes to lead the club to glory.

According to multiple reports, Juve has been keen to get him on a new deal, but the attacker has to accept their offer.

As the club risks not playing in the Champions League next season, some reports suggest he might leave.

However, after his goal-scoring performance in the game against Freiburg, Di Maria confirms he is happy in Turin.

The Argentinian said via Calciomercato:

“We’re talking, I’m happy here and I’m finally feeling the affection of the people after a difficult start.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is a happy man in Turin even if he does not say it because we can see he is having a great time at the club.

As he scores and plays an important role in what the team achieves, we can be sure he will be content and can be the man to lead us to success.

But he will still want the club to make him a reasonable offer, especially if other suitors are doing that.