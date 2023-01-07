Despite his lack of playing time in the early stages of the campaign, Matias Soulé undoubtedly remains one of the most prized young jewels at Juventus.

The 19-year-old is originally a winger or even a second striker, but on Wednesday, he started in a deeper role against Cremonese due to Juan Cuadrado’s absence. The Argentine had a decent outing as a right wingback and was arguably the team’s most dangerous player in the first half, testing Marco Carnesecchi with two shots on goal.

Therefore, Max Allegri only had words of praise for the youngster who’s gradually developing into a fine player.

The manager insists that Soulé already possesses the required physical attributes that allows him to play with the first team, although he still needs time to further improve his skillset and earn some experience.

Allegri seems to appreciate the starlet’s ability to cover in various positions, as his versatility should come handy as the campaign progresses.

“Physically ready? Yes, absolutely, he would be ready. I’m evaluating whether to let Matias play as a wingback, as he did it the other day when gave us a big hand,” said Allegri during Friday’s pre-match press conference as published by ilBianconero.

“However, he has more offensive qualities. He can play as a forward, or enter the pitch as a winger. He has quality and quantity.

“I’m happy with how he’s developing. As I always say, everyone is growing and young players need to be given time to develop, both technically and physically.”