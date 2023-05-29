“I’m here if the club still counts on me” – Bonucci pledges his future to Juventus

Between injuries and declining physical strength, this hasn’t been the best campaign for Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus, to say the least.

The 36-year-old inherited the captain’s armband last summer when Giorgio Chiellini left the club, but he hasn’t been able to feature prominently this season.

Following yesterday’s defeat to Milan, the aging defender admitted that this was a disappointing campaign both for himself and the club, reckoning that the last few seasons have been a major letdown for the club.

“The last few seasons haven’t been up to Juve’s standards. This year we’ve encountered difficulties we’ve never faced before,” said the Italian international in his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“I’ve tried to give my contribution as best I can but here, when you don’t reach your goal, you can’t be satisfied. Now it’s all uncertain given the off-field events”.

Regarding his future, Bonucci pledged his allegiance to Juventus. The captain still has a year left on his contract, and insists that he remains at the club’s service.

“Some will stay while others will leave but the young players are there and the more experienced too.

“I’m the captain and I have a contract until 2024, so I’m here if the club still counts on me.

“For me, it’s an honor to wear the shirt and armband. There are no unknowns, it’s the club that decides.”

The veteran centre-back has made 25 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals in the process, an equalizer against Salernitana in Serie A, and another in a losing effort to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.