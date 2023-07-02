“I’m here to work with you” – Giuntoli offers reassuring words to Allegri

Following a long and tiresome saga, Cristiano Giuntoli will finally join Juventus in the coming days after rescinding his Napoli contract.

The now-former Partenopei sporting director will become the main architect entrusted with building the Bianconeri squad.

But while some had suggested that the 51-year-old’s arrival would spell the end of Max Allegri’s era at Continassa, it appears that this won’t be the case at all.

The Livorno native still has another two years on his contract, and despite all the fan-led campaigns, he still has the backing of the hierarchy.

So according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Giuntoli had some reassuring words for Allegri in a recent phone call.

While no one can know for sure what were the exact words shared between the men, the source claims that the essence of the conversation centered on the following:

“Mister, I’m here to work with you and to support you.”

Therefore, the incoming director has made it clear that he intends to work hand-in-hand with the under-fire tactician.

The report also adds that Allegri would like to start the season with a 3-5-2 lineup similar to the one that took the field on most occasions last season. However, this formation could transform into a 4-3-1-2 lineup as the campaign progresses.

Moreover, the manager will be reportedly looking to play with a higher center of gravity compared to last season when the team used to sit deep.