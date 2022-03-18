‘I’m itching’ – Juventus loanee frustrated with his lack of playing time

Juventus loanee Aaron Ramsey has claimed that he it ‘itching’ to get back playing after his latest injury spell which has ruled him out of action for Rangers.

The midfielder joined the club on loan in January after failing to convince manager Max Allegri that he should be a key player in his Old Lady team.

We were believed to be keen on offloading him on a permanent deal, but the terms couldn’t be arranged, with us eventually allowing him to go to Scotland to join the SPL champions instead on a temporary deal.

As we’ve come to expect from Ramsey in previous seasons however, he has yet again succumbed to injuries and been unavailable for much of his time, but claims that he has been made to feel welcome in Glasgow, and is keen to get back playing.

“There is a great group of lads here who have made me feel very welcome,” Ramsey is quoted in the Daily Record as saying.

“I’m itching to get out there now and show what I can do.

“I’ve played a couple of games since coming here but hopefully now I can kick on and really contribute to what is going to be the business end of the season.”

Ramsey may well struggle to find himself a permanent contract once his Juve contract comes to an end, with him unable to string a month of playing time together before suffering his next injury. It’s be rude to call him Mr Glass like in the famous movie, but he hasn’t repaid anything close to the wage which we have paid him since he joined on a free transfer from Arsenal.

Could he be forced into an early retirement or be forced into a pay-to-play deal?

