“I’m not his godson” – De Sciglio on Allegri, depression and struggle at Milan

After rising through the youth ranks at Milan, Mattia De Sciglio joined the club’s fist team at young age under the guidance of Max Allegri.

But after enjoying his first years with the senior team, the fullback’s progress halted as things went from bad to worse for him at San Siro.

In a recent interview, the 29-year-old explains how the situation reached its climax when his then-manager Vincenzo Montella decided to take him off at the 70th minute during a match to a large wave of whistles and insults from the Rossoneri crowd.

The Italian felt that he was fed to the wolves, and recalls how a group of Milan supporters insulted him while leaving the stadium alongside his parents.

A confrontation with the fans ensued, and De Sciglio ended up reuniting with Allegri at Juventus. However, the player assures that has never been given free favors from the tactician, and that he earned his trust through sheer hard work.

“At Milan I lived wonderful moments, which had filled my heart. But Nobody prepares you for the abyss,” said De Sciglio in an interview with Cronache di Spogliatoio via Calciomercato.

“I started to have physical problems that derailed my progress. The criticism of the press and the fans began. They hurt me. A distorted image had been created, and even when I was playing positive games, there was always an excuse to attack me.

“I was locked up in the house. I was living in a whirlwind of negative thoughts, where I felt at fault even when going to dinner with my girlfriend in the middle of the week, or taking my mother out. I lacked happiness. I was struggling to smile.

“I am a positive lad, looking for company and always joking. I was close to depression, a state that nobody notices they are entering.

“I learned to work hard through a long journey which helped me understand who I really am. I have reached certain levels is because I deserve it.