President of Lazio Claudio Lotito has acknowledged that Felipe Anderson’s future is within the player’s control amid interest from Juventus in the Brazilian winger.

Currently in his second stint with Lazio, Anderson’s tenure with the club may conclude at the end of this season. The Brazilian has attracted attention from both Juventus and Inter Milan, making it challenging for Lazio to secure a new contract for him.

Despite Lazio offering Anderson a new deal, he has delayed signing it, hinting at a desire to move away from Rome in the summer. Juventus is keen to enhance their options and is ready to compete with Inter Milan for his signature.

Behind-the-scenes efforts are underway at Juventus for the potential deal, considering that, until the end of the season, players cannot engage in discussions with clubs within the same association.

Lotito, aware that Anderson might depart, has been queried about the player’s future in recent discussions.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“For me he is like a son, but I don’t want to force anyone. He must make a choice in total autonomy. He just has to understand that here he is considered one of the family and that It’s an important element. I’m not optimistic but I’m not pessimistic either.”

Juve FC Says

Anderson knows Juve and Inter are bigger clubs, and we have to focus on ensuring Inter does not win the race for his signature because he seems done with Lazio now.