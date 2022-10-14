“I’m not reading this news” Juventus target insists he is focused on his present team

Juventus target Giorgio Scalvini has responded to rumours linking him away from Atalanta, and he says he is not listening to them.

The defender is the top youngster in Serie A now, as he shines for La Dea at 18.

The Italian league is not famous as a competition that hands playing chances to young players, but Scalvini is showing things are changing.

He, alongside Fabio Miretti, is proving to be a player that will make the others in the Primavera 1 competition dream of first-team breakthroughs.

Like most Serie A top sides, Juve is watching his development in Bergamo and they will pounce to make him one of their players if they believe he could be sold.

However, the youngster ignores the rumour mill. He said via Tuttojuve:

“The interest of the big names? I’m not reading this news, usually, my friends bring them back to me: in reality, I don’t think about it, I only have Atalanta in mind and I want to do well with this shirt. In ten years? I don’t know yet but I hope to have reached high levels, even with Atalanta. “

Juve FC Says

Considering his age and the competition he competes in, it is natural that Scalvini has been linked with a move to Juve.

We are the biggest club in the country, and many players dream of playing for us.

But Scalvini would be worried about our record with youngsters, especially in defence.