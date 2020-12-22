“I’m not satisfied ” Juventus target delivers update on his future

Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move to Juventus recently (CalcioMercato), and the German has admitted that he isn’t enjoying his current situation at Stamford Bridge.

He has lost his place in the starting XI under Frank Lampard, with the former midfielder preferring to pair Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva in his defence.

Rudiger has remained part of the German national team set up, but his lack of action might see him miss out on the Euros next year.

Calciomercato says that Juventus is joined by Milan and Roma in his chase and he recently spoke about his situation in London to German outlet ZDF, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I’m not satisfied”.

With an eye on the transfer market opening next month, his comments will likely be an indication that he is looking to leave the club soon.

Juventus have some of the best defenders in Italy, but the constant injuries to Giorgio Chiellini might mean that he needs to be replaced soon.

Rudiger would be the perfect player to replace the Italian, but Andrea Pirlo will have to convince him that he will see a lot of game time before he swaps London for Turin.