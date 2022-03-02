“I’m not worried,” Allegri discusses Juventus’ injury problems

Max Allegri has discussed Juventus’ current injury crisis, and he insists he is not worried about it.

The Bianconeri have lost so many important first team members to injury recently.

The likes of Weston McKennie, Kaio Jorge, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi have been on the sidelines.

The injury list keeps piling up and it could get worse before some players return to training.

However, Allegri knows this is a part of football and he is not worried about it.

Instead, the Juve gaffer is looking forward to welcoming some of his players back to full training after their match against Fiorentina.

He said via Il Bianconero: “I’m not worried, there are traumatic injuries, there have been many matches. Thursday Dybala and Bernardeschi are available for Sunday, Rugani is doing very well and we will evaluate Alex Sandro about ten days. Zakaria we hope to have him back with Villarreal, Chiellini again outside. Then there are Chiesa and Kaio Jorge.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been in this job long enough to know that injuries are a part of the business.

The Italian will work with the players at his disposal and Juve has one of the strongest squads in Serie A right now.

It is also great to hear that some players will return to action soon.