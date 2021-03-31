“I’m pleased with the life experience I’m having.” Juventus man says he wants to stay outside Italy

Mattia De Sciglio has confirmed his desire to make his Lyon move permanent and he also reveals why he didn’t enjoy playing in Serie A anymore.

The Italy international joined on loan from Juventus in the summer and has revealed that as well as being eager to stay in France he is also looking at making the Euro’s at the end of the season.

Speaking to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Mattia De Sciglio confirmed why he didn’t enjoy playing football in Italy.

The defender struggled to play at Juventus in much of his last few months at the club after seeing other players become preferred.

His loan stint in France has given him a taste of life outside Serie A and it appears that he wants more of it going into the future.

With Juventus also interested in signing Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay from the French side, both teams might do business over his signature in the summer.

“I’ve wanted to go abroad for a while, and I’m pleased with the life experience I’m having. I didn’t enjoy football in Italy anymore,” De Sciglio said.

“I suffered for criticism in my first season at Milan. You know, as a young footballer, I was not accustomed to it. Then I also learned not to care. Otherwise, I would never have made it.

“In Italy, they build castles in a second and in even less time, they destroy them. Unfortunately, this is our mentality. In France, I rediscover the pleasure I had lost,” the defender added.

“I’d like to stay here. I feel well. Two months are remaining until the end of the season and we haven’t discussed anything. Lyon and Juventus will decide. Who knows, maybe there will be other opportunities. But I’d like to remain abroad.

“I’ve always had the target to receive a call-up for the Euros. I’m working hard with that target.”