“I’m sorry, I don’t find it right” Pirlo assistant appears unhappy at Juventus departure

Andrea Pirlo’s assistant manager, Igor Tudor, appears to be dissatisfied with how things went during their managerial stint last season.

The former Juventus defender was brought back to the club by its management to become a member of the Pirlo coaching staff.

Making the inexperienced Pirlo the club’s manager was a major gamble and it didn’t exactly pay off.

Winning two trophies was a major positive and should ideally be enough for any team to keep their manager.

But the club struggled in the league and waited until the last game of the season to secure a place in the top four.

They also failed in their pursuit of the Champions League and this forced the Bianconeri to bring Pirlo’s reign to a premature end.

Tudor spoke about their time and said it was tough, but they managed to salvage the season and he didn’t like how they still got kicked out.

He told Vercernji List via Il Bianconero: “It was tough, but in the end we managed to qualify for the Champions League, we also won the Italian Cup, and yet they kicked us out: I’m sorry, I don’t find it right. I decided that I will never be the assistant again.

“At Juve he called me Pirlo, there was a list with 5 names compiled by Juve and Paratici left the choice to Pirlo. He chose me, but being a close friend of Baronio he also took him and another analyst, putting us all on the same level. It wasn’t fair, I’m a coach. I accepted because it was Juve. ”