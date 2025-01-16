Juventus captain Danilo expressed his sorrow as his departure from Continassa edges ever closer.

The 33-year-old endured a forgettable first half of the season, starting the campaign as a benchwarmer after failing to win the favour of Thiago Motta. In October, the veteran earned a run following Gleison Bremer’s devastating ACL injury, but struggled at the heart of the four-man backline against the likes of Stuttgart and Inter, getting beaten by pacey strikers.

While the Brazilian fared relatively better in his original full-back position, the Bianconeri still opted for an immediate divorce rather than waiting for the player’s contract to expire at the end of the season.

Therefore, the two parties are currently negotiating a contract termination. This would allow the club to save the remaining part of the defender’s salary, while the player would be free to sign for a new club.

Nevertheless, Danilo certainly isn’t happy to leave Juventus after fully immersing himself in the club’s culture over the past five years.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via IlBianconero), the departing captain met with a few fans outside the J|Hotel at Continassa. The supporters voiced their disappointment over his imminent exit, and the Brazil international replied by saying: “I’m sorry too.”

The experienced defender is widely expected to join Napoli once he releases himself from his Juventus contract. Former Bianconeri sporting director Giovanni Manna is eager to reunite with the veteran at the Stadio Maradona, while Antonio Conte has already greenlighted the operation.

Di Marzio also reveals that the Partenopei remain confident in their ability to secure the player’s signature before the end of the January transfer session.

Napoli will host Juventus for a Serie A clash on January 25th, and a source in the Italian press is expecting the contract termination to ensue after this particula contest.