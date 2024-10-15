Paul Pogba has addressed the recent links to Olympique Marseille, following Patrice Evra’s offer to speak with the Ligue 1 club about signing him.

The midfielder is set to resume training in January and will be eligible to play in March after his initial four-year ban was reduced on appeal. Juventus, however, is already planning for a future without him and is currently in discussions to terminate his contract before its final year.

Pogba is open to the idea of moving on and is eager to restart his career as soon as he is eligible. A move to Marseille is an appealing option, as the club is in contention with PSG for the Ligue 1 title this season. His arrival could bolster their chances of winning the league in the second half of the campaign. For now, though, his focus remains on Juventus.

Asked about Evra’s comments on OM, Pogba said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I laugh about it because it’s Uncle Pat, he said it jokingly. I’m still under contract so it’s not credible. The possibility of coming to play in Ligue 1? I’m at a club, I’m just thinking about coming back and getting out of this situation. Of course, you never know what tomorrow will bring, so never say never.”

Juve FC Says

We need to end Pogba’s contract as soon as possible and move on with our lives so we can focus on on-field matters.