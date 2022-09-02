“I’m sure it was the right choice,” Arthur insists he has joined the right club for him

Arthur Melo has spoken about his deadline day loan transfer from Juventus to Liverpool.

The Brazilian has struggled throughout his time at Juve and the Bianconeri was keen to offload him this summer.

After a move to Valencia broke down, it seemed he would remain at the Allianz Stadium for another campaign.

The midfielder didn’t travel with the Juve squad for preseason and has remained injured in this campaign.

However, he would now wear Liverpool’s red when he returns to action, and he is happy to have joined the English club.

Speaking about the move, the Brazilian said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

‘We talked a lot and our ideas and visions were right, so I’m sure it was the right choice. I am really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and give my all with the Liverpool shirt. ‘

Juve FC Says

Arthur has not had a good time at Juve mostly because of his many injury problems.

However, the midfielder could thrive at Liverpool if he stays fit and gets enough playing chances.

He knows this is a big opportunity and he would not want to miss it.

At Liverpool, he would have several Brazilian players as teammates, which should help him to settle at the club.