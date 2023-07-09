“I’m trying to renew his contract” – Lazio president not giving up on Milinkovic-Savic

Once again, Juventus are spending their summer chasing the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The midfielder only has one year left on his Lazio contract, which is giving the Bianconeri a significant boost in their quest.

Yet, a familiar obstacle remains in the way. Of course, we’re talking about Lazio president Claudio Lotito.

Although the patron is losing leverage due to the player’s contractual situation, he remains one of the most stubborn men in the business.

The Biancocelesti president insists that he has no intention to sell the 28-year-old this summer. In fact, he remains hopeful of reaching an agreement over a contract renewal.

“I wouldn’t sell him. On the contrary, I’m trying to renew his contract,” proclaimed Lotito in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“But a contract is the meeting of the will of all parties. Lazio certainly don’t need to sell in order to buy (like Roma and Inter). This is important. Not everyone can achieve it [balancing the books]

“So if we lose a player, it won’t be because we have to make money.”

Nevertheless, the Lazio owner leaves the door open for any player who’d like to leave the club this summer.

“Technical choices, personal decisions and relationships all count. But then again, if someone wants to leave, I wouldn’t want to keep him.”

Milinkovic-Savic has been playing in the Eternal City since 2015. He has cemented himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A with consistent displays over the years.