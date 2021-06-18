“I’m very happy and proud” Morata delivers message after extending Juventus stay

Alvaro Morata has delivered a message to Juventus’ fans after the club extended his loan deal for another season.

The Spaniard will rejoin them on loan from Atletico Madrid for the 2021/2022 season as the Bianconeri look to impress under the returning Max Allegri.

Allegri had managed Morata between 2014 and 2016 before the Spaniard left to return to Real Madrid.

He remains one of the best players in the Juventus squad and he is currently with Spain at Euro 2020.

There had been several rumours about the possibility of him not returning to Turin because Juventus might not have been able to afford another loan deal for him.

However, the club has secured an agreement with Atletico Madrid for his return.

In a video posted on the club’s Instagram account, the striker insisted that he is happy at the prospect of playing for the Bianconeri again.

He says he wants to focus on Euro 2020, but he is excited to be back on the books of Juventus.

“Ciao guys, thank you for your support you all know how important it is for me, to play another year for Juventus,” he said.

“I’m very happy and proud and I can’t wait to share more moments with you at the Stadium.

“Now I’ll focus on the Euros, which are also very important, but I can’t wait to hug you all.

“A big hug and Forza Juve, always.”