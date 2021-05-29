“I’m very happy at Juventus” – De Ligt shrugs off Barcelona rumors

Since his arrival to Turin in 2019, Matthijs de Ligt has been a stalwart at the back. Whilst things haven’t always been easy for the young defender, his abilities had never been an object of doubt.

With Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci entering the twilight of their careers, the Dutchman is expected to be the ultimate leader in defense sooner or later.

Despite being only 21, the former Ajax captain has been playing Top European football for several years now, and he’s ready to cement himself as the best in his position in the upcoming seasons.

Therefore, Barcelona – who tried to sign him whilst at Ajax – are still hot on his trails, but the center back reassured the Bianconeri fans that he’s not planning on moving elsewhere.

“I am very happy at Juve. I feel like a fish in water,” he told ESPN as translated by Football Italia.

“I feel good on the pitch and appreciated. Would they let me go? There are plenty of clubs that have money problems, but you should ask the club.

“I don’t know. These [Barcelona rumors] make no sense now. That is not important to me and nobody has informed me about it.

De Ligt also gave his views on Juve’s complicated campaign, admitting that it was in a fact a difficult one.

“It was a tough season physically and mentally. A season with ups and downs.

“I was out for three months and then come back and tested positive for COVID.

“If you had said three weeks ago: ‘we will win the Coppa Italia and we will make Champions League football’, that would have been good.”

The 21-year-old tested positive for COVID in January but isn’t planning on receiving the vaccine.

“I have not taken a vaccination, it is not mandatory,” the defender said.

“I think you should be in charge of your own body. The risk of infection is always there. I try to come into contact with as few people as possible outside the Dutch national team,” concluded the young defender.