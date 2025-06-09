Randal Kolo Muani reveals that Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have struck an agreement that would allow him to play for the Italian giants in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri on a dry loan in January in a move that immediately paid dividends, scoring five goals in his first three Serie A starts, before providing the assist for Francisco Conceicao in the Derby d’Italia winner against Inter.

Juventus receive Club World Cup Boost

Getty Images

The Frenchman then endured a drought and was dropped from the lineup upon the arrival of Igor Tudor who restored Dusan Vlahovic as a starter.

Nevertheless, Kolo Muani returned to scoring in the final weeks of the campaign, and was decisive in the club’s bid to secure Champions League football.

With the striker’s loan stint expiring at the end of the month, Juventus have been tirelessly working on finding a new agreement with PSG that would allow them to keep the player for the Club World Cup, and possibly beyond.

As reported in previous days, Juve’s plan was to reach an initial accord that extends the loan until the end of the summer tournament, and afterwards, resume their talks with the European champions in the hopes of finding a long-term agreement.

Kolo Muani set to stay at Juventus

Based on Kolo Muani’s latest statements, Juventus have already succeeded in the first mission, as the player confirms he’ll play for the Serie A giants in the Club World Cup while also expressing his desire to stay for next season after finding his niche in Turin.

“I’m very happy at Juventus. I hope I can continue here,” said the striker in his interview with L’Equipe via IlBianconero.

“They welcomed me well and I’m enjoying myself. I’ll go to the Club World Cup with Juve.”

Kolo Muani sealed a €90 million transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG in the summer of 2023, so the Parisians cannot afford to sell him for anything less than €50 million if they want to avoid registering a capital loss.

Hence, a new loan with an obligation to buy could be the best solution for all parties.