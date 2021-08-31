“I’m very happy that he’s back home” – Kean’s mother thanks Juventus

Following his sensational rise to stardom in 2019, Moise Kean unfortunately had to leave Juventus after the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

Maurizio Sarri was apparently not a fan of the young striker, and he ended up being sold to Everton two summers ago.

However, the return of Max opened the door for another comeback, and the Italian international is now back to the place he called home.

The 21-year-old never truly adapted to the English Premier League, but he did enjoy a decent season on loan at Paris Saint Germain.

Nonetheless, the Parisians didn’t have the option to make his stay in the French capital a permanent one, moreover, they spent their summer chasing some bigger fish.

Therefore, Kean’s return to Turin made sense after all, especially following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure towards Manchester United, and Moise’s mother is absolutely delighted with her son’s comeback.

“What a great joy, I am very happy that he’s back home. The year in Paris was very positive. It means that he has worked hard,” said Isabelle Dehe in an interview with Tuttosport via JuveNews.

“Juventus is his home and I thank them for raising him, he became a man there. They not only cultivated his qualities as a player, but also as a person. They taught him education, good manners. He learned to obey the rules.

Kean’s mother was asked if her son is meant to replace Ronaldo at Juventus, and if he’ll be able to deal with this great responsibility

“It is the Lord’s will, but he can do it. I am sure he will be able to prove his worth.”