Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli identified a facet of his game that he is constantly working to improve in training.

The 26-year-old joined his manager Thiago Motta for the pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League contest against PSV Eindhoven. The Bianconeri will host the Dutch champions at the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the play-off round on Tuesday night before repaying the visit next week.

This season, Locatelli has established himself as Motta’s ultimate choice for the deep-lying playmaker role, showing some improvement his his distribution skills, albeit they remain far from perfect. He’s also considered a key player in the defensive phase due to his ability to shield the backline.

Nevertheless, the Italy international admitted that he should start racking up more goals, so he’s now working on his finishing. He only has four goals to his name since signing for Juventus in 2021.

“I think that scoring and finishing is something I miss, but I’m working on it in training,” revealed the former Sassuolo man during the presser (via IlBianconero).

“Every game you need to do some new things. I’m satisfied as the results will be seen in the end. We need to work, with our heads down, improve ourselves as everyone has done.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

While the captain’s armband has been donned by a host of players this season, Locatelli has seemingly emerged as the new skipper following Danilo’s departure. Motta even referred to him as ‘our captain’ during the presser.

Therefore, the Italian is hoping he could act as the right example for his teammates.

“I’ve said it many times. Playing here is a dream that I’ve achieved by working hard every day. Every time it’s a responsibility. I try to be an example. We’ve already played many good games, tomorrow there will be a great atmosphere.”