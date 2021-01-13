Image: Abdoulaye Dabo confirmed as Juve’s first January signing

Juventus have confirmed their first signing of the January window, with Abdoulaye Dabo arriving on loan with an option to buy.

The winger will join up with our Under-23 side in the mean time, while our team has a closer look at whether he is ready to be called up to the senior side, but with him having failed to break into the Nantes first-team thus far, you wouldn’t be expecting to make waves into senior side in the coming weeks.

Dabo plays predominantly on the left-wing, but is also comfortable playing on the right or through the centre according to Transfermarkt, and will be one to watch for the future.

Patrick