Transfers

Image: Abdoulaye Dabo confirmed as Juve’s first January signing

January 13, 2021 - 7:15 pm

Juventus have confirmed their first signing of the January window, with Abdoulaye Dabo arriving on loan with an option to buy.

The winger will join up with our Under-23 side in the mean time, while our team has a closer look at whether he is ready to be called up to the senior side, but with him having failed to break into the Nantes first-team thus far, you wouldn’t be expecting to make waves into senior side in the coming weeks.

Dabo plays predominantly on the left-wing, but is also comfortable playing on the right or through the centre according to Transfermarkt, and will be one to watch for the future.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

juventus v genoa

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Coppa Italia clash with Genoa

January 13, 2021
juventus v genoa

Genoa will miss at least three key players for Juventus match

January 13, 2021
ranocchia

Youngster earns call up to Juventus squad for Genoa match after fine reserve team performances

January 13, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.