Image: Alex Ferguson names Juve legend as star he regrets not signing

March 31, 2021 - 9:02 pm

Sir Alex Ferguson named Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero as a player that he wanted to sign on numerous occasions.

The Scotsman was in charge of one of the strongest clubs in Europe for an extended period, and he admits that he wanted to build his entire team around Del Piero.

Thankfully our superstar stayed for as long as retained the ability to stay at the top of the game, and he blessed us with a number of successful years together.

