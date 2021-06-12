Euro 2020

Image: All of Juve’s players to watch at Euro 2020

June 12, 2021 - 10:02 am

Juventus have 12 players participating at this years European Championships, with five of those having already played last night.

Turkish Merih Demiral had a night to forget as he kicked off proceedings with an own goal en route to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Giorgio Chiellini’s Italy side, with team-mates Federico Chiesa and Bernadeschi coming off the bench to join Bonucci in the side also.

We have more players in action today as Aaron Ramsey expected to be fit to take on Switzerland this afternoon, while Kulusevski has fallen foul to a positive Coronavirus test, and will have to wait to play his part in the tournament.

Who are you expecting to have the biggest tournament?

