Image: Alvaro Morata completes unwanted hat-trick against Barcelona

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata will be cursing his misfortunate after having the ball in the back of the net three times against Barcelona, with each ruled out for offside.

The 28 year-old has been in fine form in front of goal since returning to Italy, scoring three goals in his six appearances thus far, but he has the unfortunate statistic of more disallowed goals, than credited ones…

Morata has had five goals ruled out this term, including a hat-trick of offsides this evening, with the last the most painful as the VAR took a lengthy period of time before making the decision.

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has a hat trick of disallowed goals tonight ⚽️⚽️⚽️ VAR strikes again 📺 #JuveBarca pic.twitter.com/yKGqCzbCar — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 28, 2020

With half-hour left to play, there is still time to get a result from the match, but at this point we must be thinking it just isn’t our night…

Patrick