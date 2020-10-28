Champions & Europa League

Image: Alvaro Morata completes unwanted hat-trick against Barcelona

October 28, 2020 - 9:26 pm

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata will be cursing his misfortunate after having the ball in the back of the net three times against Barcelona, with each ruled out for offside.

The 28 year-old has been in fine form in front of goal since returning to Italy, scoring three goals in his six appearances thus far, but he has the unfortunate statistic of more disallowed goals, than credited ones…

Morata has had five goals ruled out this term, including a hat-trick of offsides this evening, with the last the most painful as the VAR took a lengthy period of time before making the decision.

With half-hour left to play, there is still time to get a result from the match, but at this point we must be thinking it just isn’t our night…

