Image: Alvaro Morata denied equaliser as VAR ruins celebrations once more

Juventus’ Alvaro Morata must be cursing the Video Assistant Referee on a daily basis, with the striker having his third and fourth goals of the term ruled out tonight.

The Spaniard has had the ball in the net twice this evening, but had strayed into an offside position on both occasions, and will be cursing the timing of his run, despite his finishing being on point.

The 28 year-old has been in fine form since making his return to Italy, and he will at least be confident of finding the net again should he get the opportunity to strike on goal.

Was the Spaniard too quick to make his run, or did his team-mate take too long to release the ball? Will he be able to take the positives from the effort?

