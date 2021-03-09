Image: Alvaro Morata has to score from close range but Porto saved

Juventus will be cursing their luck after they were denied an extremely early opening goal, but they have been all over Porto thus far.

The Old started the game brightly, and looked certain to score when Juan Cuadrado’s cross found Alvaro Morata clear in the box to head home, but he hits it too close to the goalkeeper.

😲 Porto sauvé par son gardien dès la deuxième minute. Arrêt spectaculaire de Marchesin qui repousse cette tête de Morata. C'était très chaud sur la cage portugaise ! pic.twitter.com/EfrZ9Y2qa4 — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) March 9, 2021

Wojciech SZczesny had to keep his side alive shortly after at the other end with a fine double save, but the early signs are really good so far.

Patrick