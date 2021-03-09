Champions & Europa League

Image: Alvaro Morata has to score from close range but Porto saved

March 9, 2021 - 8:17 pm

Juventus will be cursing their luck after they were denied an extremely early opening goal, but they have been all over Porto thus far.

The Old started the game brightly, and looked certain to score when Juan Cuadrado’s cross found Alvaro Morata clear in the box to head home, but he hits it too close to the goalkeeper.

Wojciech SZczesny had to keep his side alive shortly after at the other end with a fine double save, but the early signs are really good so far.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for CL clash with Porto

March 9, 2021

Video – Goal of the day: Trezeguet’s overhead kick against Real Madrid

March 9, 2021

Ronaldo and Bonucci linked with a major European club

March 9, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.