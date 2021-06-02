Image: Ancelotti jokes about Cristiano Ronaldo criticisms

Carlo Ancelotti has been confirmed as the new Real Madrid coach, and he was was questioned about Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are rumours of a possible return to Madrid this summer, with some of the belief that he could leave Turin this summer.

It will have been no surprise for Ancelotti to have been questioned on his former superstar, and he hilariously trolled the reporters by claiming he was past it, because he only scored 30-35 goals this season…

🗣 Carlo Ancelotti: "People say Cristiano is coming to end of his career. "He scored 30, 35 goals this year. So yes, he is coming to end, as it’s not 50 any more!” pic.twitter.com/vRrzmAjqfF — Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021

Could Ancelotti’s return to Real encourage a return to CR7?

Patrick