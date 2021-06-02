Image: Ancelotti jokes about Cristiano Ronaldo criticisms

June 2, 2021 - 7:02 pm

Carlo Ancelotti has been confirmed as the new Real Madrid coach, and he was was questioned about Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are rumours of a possible return to Madrid this summer, with some of the belief that he could leave Turin this summer.

It will have been no surprise for Ancelotti to have been questioned on his former superstar, and he hilariously trolled the reporters by claiming he was past it, because he only scored 30-35 goals this season…

Could Ancelotti’s return to Real encourage a return to CR7?

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn June 2, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    then sign him and get hin off our hands, not a problem, right?? and ut him in every defensive wall, he takes every free kick and see how that works out for you, and see if he turns up, literally and figuratively, to `smaller games`. don`t play Benevento because they had his number.

