Image: Bernadeschi returns to training following Coronavirus absence

April 21, 2021 - 10:45 am

Juventus star Federico Bernadeschi has been missing from action for two weeks after testing as positive for Coronavirus on returning from the international break.

The Italian was our third player to return from the break needing to isolate, with Merih Demiral and Leo Bonucci both suffering also, but the trio are all back training with the first-team squad now.

The team is preparing to take on Parma this evening, but it remains to be seen what condition Federico will be in having not trained with the team for a fortnight.

