Image: Boost for Juventus as key duo return to training ahead of Napoli

Federico Chiesa and Giorgio Chiellini have both returned to training with the Juventus squad today, as the first-team got back to work after the festive period.

The Old Lady went into the winter break on a high, winning both of their last two fixtures by a 2-0 scoreline, and will be keen to continue in that form when they take on Napoli on January 6.

Our wins before the break came in the absence of a number of key players, with Chiesa, Dybala and Chiellini missing, but at least two of those have already begun training ahead of a possible return to action in the upcoming game.

Both will no doubt play important roles in the remainder of our season assuming they can prove their fitness, and while Napoli’s form was very-much on the downward spiral towards the end of 2021, we may well need the duo in top form to beat our rivals.

