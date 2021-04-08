Image – Chiellini makes history with his appearance against Napoli

On Wednesday evening, Giorgio Chiellini captained Juventus in the 2-1 victory against Napoli.

Whilst the skipper put on a mostly solid shift, his performance was marred by a needless challenge on Victor Osimhen, which caused his side a penalty kick – successfully converted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Nonetheless, the 36-year-old had several reasons to celebrate, as that match marked his 528 appearance for the club.

Therefore, the defender tied the number previously set by another Bianconeri legend, Giuseppe Furino – who played for the Old Lady between 1969 and 1984.

With one more match, Chiellini will surpass the former midfielder, and will begin to close-in on the podium.

The all-time leader in appearances remains the iconic Alessandro Del Piero with 705, followed by Gianluigi Buffon with 682 and counting.

The third spot currently belongs to the late great Gaetano Scirea who featured in 552 matches for the Old Lady.

It remains to be seen whether Chiellini will be able to break through the Top 3, or instead retire by the end of the current campaign.