chiesa

Image: Chiesa & Ronaldo joint-celebration is a joy to see

April 7, 2021 - 7:01 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Juventus into the lead this evening thanks to Federico Chiesa‘s assist, and the pair moved to cap it off with a joint-celebration.

We’ve all seen the Portuguese do his trademark jump to celebrate scoring goals, and the Italian has joined him mimicking the action after assisting his team-mate.

The pair have formed an incredible partnership in front of goal this term, and the celebration only goes to show that their bond goes beyond that.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo rights early mistake to put Juve ahead

April 7, 2021

Video: Ronaldo misses simple finish from close range

April 7, 2021

Confirmed: Pirlo’s Juventus team to take on Napoli

April 7, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.