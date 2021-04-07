Image: Chiesa & Ronaldo joint-celebration is a joy to see

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Juventus into the lead this evening thanks to Federico Chiesa‘s assist, and the pair moved to cap it off with a joint-celebration.

We’ve all seen the Portuguese do his trademark jump to celebrate scoring goals, and the Italian has joined him mimicking the action after assisting his team-mate.

The pair have formed an incredible partnership in front of goal this term, and the celebration only goes to show that their bond goes beyond that.

Chiesa couldn’t help but hit the CR7 celebration with CR7 💥 pic.twitter.com/NZNJIpVGem — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 7, 2021

Patrick