Image: Confirmed Atalanta Team to take on Juventus this evening

The teams are out for tonight’s big game between Atalanta and Juventus in Bergamo, with the hosts hoping to regain fourth in the table.

Atalanta’s loss to Cagliari last weekend opened the door for the Old Lady to claim fourth spot in the table, and Juve made no mistake in putting Verona to the sword to do so.

The hosts will be without the suspended Juan Musson in goal, whilst Dusan Zapata is also missing due to injury, two players who could prove to be big absentees.

January signing Jeremie Boga could well be the one to watch this evening, but who else do you think may need some special attention?

Patrick