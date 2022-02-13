Juventus will look to ride the enthusiasm generated by the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic is a monumental clash against Atalanta.
Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Image: Confirmed Atalanta Team to take on Juventus this evening

February 13, 2022 - 6:45 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s big game between Atalanta and Juventus in Bergamo, with the hosts hoping to regain fourth in the table.

Atalanta’s loss to Cagliari last weekend opened the door for the Old Lady to claim fourth spot in the table, and Juve made no mistake in putting Verona to the sword to do so.

The hosts will be without the suspended Juan Musson in goal, whilst Dusan Zapata is also missing due to injury, two players who could prove to be big absentees.

January signing Jeremie Boga could well be the one to watch this evening, but who else do you think may need some special attention?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Atalanta this evening

February 13, 2022
villarreal v juventus

Zola tells Juventus what they need to hear about Villarreal

February 13, 2022
Jason Denayer

Juventus eyes a move for soon-to-be Ligue 1 free agent

February 13, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.