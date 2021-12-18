Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Image: Confirmed Bologna starting line-up to face Juventus this evening

December 18, 2021 - 4:21 pm

The Bologna team is out for today’s challenge of Juventus, with a strong line-up named.

The forward line of Musa Barrow and Marko Arnautovic will not be taken lightly by the Old Lady, while youngster Aaron Hickey gets the chance to impress against the historical club.

With Juve’s problems, this is a worrying teamsheet to see, especially given our struggling form and our stacked up injury list, and I can’t help but feel like I may need to watch today’s match with my fingers crossed…

Patrick

