Image: Confirmed early Juventus squad for Bologna clash

December 17, 2021 - 9:31 pm

Juventus have released their 22-man playing squad to take on Bologna tomorrow evening, with four important players all missing out.

All of Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo, Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala will be missing tomorrow evening for our penultimate match before the winter break.

I can’t help but be worried about our chances tomorrow, having seen our consistency on view all-too often this term, but with those men missing I can’t help but having further angst.

What would your starting XI of those available?

Patrick

