Image: Confirmed Empoli line-up to take on Juventus in Turin

The teams are out for the Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium where the below Empoli side will take on Juventus.

#EmpoliJuventus – Formazione

EMPOLI: Vicario; Bajrami, Di Francesco, Cacace, Asllani, Bandinelli, Zurkowski, Stojanovic, Luperto, Ismajli, Pinamonti

A disposizione: Ujkani, Furlan; Stulac, Romagnoli, Verre, Henderson, Cutrone, Benassi, La Mantia, Fiamozzi, Tonelli, Parisi pic.twitter.com/mAov5Rfj7p — Empoli Fc Official (@EmpoliCalcio) February 26, 2022

Neither of the two teams have won any of their last three matches in all competitions, but you have to go back to December to find the last time that the visiting side got a win. There could be more woes for Gli Azzurri with Juve likely to come out fighting to end their own winless run, but any struggles to get a lead could play into their hands.

Who in this Empoli side can you see causing Juventus problems today?

Patrick